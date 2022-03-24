Hanover man faces 10 years in federal prison for shooting at Secret Service guards

GREENBELT, Md. — 24-year-old Jeremiah Peter Watson plead guilty yesterday to assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon.

The guilty plea was announced by the United States Attorney for the District of Maryland.

According to the plea, Watson drove to the entrance of a United States Secret Service facility, and used his vehicle to to block the driveway so other drivers couldn't pass through the facility. When he was approached by a security guard about moving his vehicle, he became verbally combative and didn't move.

A second security guard approached him and told him if he didn't move, he would be arrested. Watson continued to be combative towards security.

Watson then began to aggressively lunge at the guards, and he grabbed one of the guard's guns. The second guard sprayed Watson with pepper spray. In response, he got in his car and drove away.

Before he drove away, the guards made note of Watson's distinctive colored cell phone case and license plate number. As the guards began to re-enter the building, they saw Watson's vehicle return and saw flashes of gunshots coming towards them. Watson fired another four shots before he did another U-turn and drove away.

Law enforcement linked the vehicle to Watson's address in Hanover, Maryland later that night. Officers executed a search warrant on February 26, 2021 and found ammunition and a handgun without a serial number, also known as a "ghost gun."

Forensic evidence linked the bullets at his residence with those found at the Secret Service building.

All of the victims were acting in the course of their duties as federal officers when Watson fired at them.

