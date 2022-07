BALTIMORE — The Independent candidate running to be Baltimore's next prosecutor is dropping out.

According to Ivan Bates' campaign, Roya Hanna will endorse him as the next City State's Attorney. This leaves Bates as the only candidate left in the race. Bates defeated incumbent Marilyn Mosby and Thiru Vignarajah in the Democratic primary.

Hanna withdrew as a Democrat in March and refiled as an Independent before the primary.

Hanna and Bates are scheduled to hold a news conference at 9:30 a.m.