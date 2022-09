BALTIMORE — You'll have a few chances to be in the room where it happens.

The musical 'Hamilton' is coming to the Hippodrome October 11 and Friday you can win tickets for just 10 dollars.

The theater is opening a lottery 10 a.m. every Friday before the upcoming week's performance.

If you win, they'll send you an email next Thursday - and you can buy up to two tickets.

Hamilton will be at the Hippodrome until October 30.

You can purchase tickets here.