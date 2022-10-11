Halloqueen Spooktacular at the zoo

October 31st is Halloween, but this Sunday the Maryland Zoo is celebrating Halloqueen. The Zoo will be hosting their first ever Halloqueen Spooktacular which is a spooky 21 and over brunch at the zoo.

The brunch will feature a buffet and an open bar with unlimited mimosas, spiked seltzers, beers, soft drinks and more. Just like you can’t have a brunch without mimosas, you can’t have a Halloqueen Spooktacular without some of Baltimore’s best drag queens.

Guest will have a chance to see performances from six drag queens (Stella Ray, Betty O’Hellno, Michael Sauter, Codey Odachowski, David Singleton, and Ricky Rose) and even some burlesque performances. Guest can also expect to see “hilarious skits” at their first Halloqueen Spooktacular. At the end of the performances, fans will be able to take pictures with their new favorite drag queens. But before you can take pictures with the queens, you will get a chance to meet some of the Zoo’s animal ambassadors and enjoy a buffet of food.

Some of the zoo’s ambassadors include reptiles and other small mammals. These ambassadors will be accompanied by their keepers who will share some of their knowledge about the animals and answer guest questions. In the spirit of Halloween, the zoo is asking guest to come dressed in their favorite costume.

A prize-winning costume contest will be held at the brunch with three categories to participate in. The zoo will be looking for the best animal costume, the scariest costume, and the most creative costume. Win or lose, participants will have a chance to capture their “spooktacular look” by taking photos in the photobooth. Other activities will include Spooky Trivia hosted by Baltimore’s own, Charm City Trivia.

The ticketed event starts at 11:45 am but guest are welcomed to visit the zoo starting at 10 o’clock. The zoo emphasizes to arrive on time and to make sure you bring cash tips because they do not have ATMs in that building. Tickets are $105 for those without a membership and $95 for those with a membership. To login and purchase tickets, you can click here.