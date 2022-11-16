Haire concedes to Pittman in Anne Arundel County Executive race

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The race for Anne Arundel County Executive is finally over.

Incumbent Steuart Pittman tweeted late Tuesday night that Republican challenger Jessica Haire called him to concede the race.

I just received a gracious phone call from Jessica Haire conceding the race for County Executive. I’m grateful to her for a hard run race, and for her dedicated service on our Council. I look forward to another four years making Anne Arundel the Best Place for All. — Steuart Pittman (@Steuart_Pittman) November 16, 2022

Haire was leading the race on Election Day. According to the State Board of Elections, Pittman regained the lead on Tuesday by 192 votes.

The state board says more than 25,000 mail-in ballots have been counted. More than 30,000 remain until the count ends Friday.

Pittman is scheduled to hold a news conference about the results Wednesday morning.