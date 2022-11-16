Watch Now
Haire concedes to Pittman in Anne Arundel County Executive race

Posted at 6:54 AM, Nov 16, 2022
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The race for Anne Arundel County Executive is finally over.

Incumbent Steuart Pittman tweeted late Tuesday night that Republican challenger Jessica Haire called him to concede the race.

Haire was leading the race on Election Day. According to the State Board of Elections, Pittman regained the lead on Tuesday by 192 votes.

The state board says more than 25,000 mail-in ballots have been counted. More than 30,000 remain until the count ends Friday.

Pittman is scheduled to hold a news conference about the results Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
