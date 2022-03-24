Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna gets $3.5M from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

BALTIMORE — A local chapter of Habitat for Humanity is getting a huge financial boost, thanks to major philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

The $3.5 million gift will be "transformational" for Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna, which builds affordable homes in Harford and Cecil counties, said the chapter's executive director, Yvonne Golczewski, in a press release.

Scott just gave a total of $436 million to Habitat for Humanity International and 84 affiliated groups in the U.S. She gave Morgan State University its largest gift ever, $40 million, in 2020.

Habitat International said it will use its donation to dismantle systemic racism in housing by advocating for access to affordable housing, targeting systemic barriers to black homeownership, and leveraging investments that serve communities of color.

Habitat Susequehanna said it just completed the dedication of its 119th home, and another dedication ceremony is set for April for a townhouse on Farm Road in Aberdeen. A seven-home subdivision was just completed on South Stokes Street in Havre de Grace, and another duplex is planned on Erie Street.

Golczewski said in a statement: "This major gift is a tremendous opportunity for us to have greater long-term sustainability and better fulfill our mission. We hope this will encourage other donors to feel good about supporting a stable and effective nonprofit.”

Scott has given more than $8.5 billion to charity since her divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2019, according to Forbes.