Habitat for Humanity holds ceremony for student built homes

BEL AIR, Md. — Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna held dedication ceremonies for some of their new projects. Titled "Habi-Tech" homes, they're built in partnership with technical high schools and completed by Habitat volunteers.

The volunteers work on these projects under the supervision from their school instructors and they also learn trade programs as well. The trade programs teach the volunteers multiple aspects of home design and construction.

The first ceremony was held for the house built by the students of the Harford Technical High School. This school has completed nine homes for Habitat Susquehanna, seven of which are in Aberdeen. Iesha Young will live at this house with her teenage daughter.

The next ceremony was held for the house built by the students of the Cecil County School of Technology. This will be their third "Habi-Tech" home and home buyer Anthony Jones will live at this home with his 10-year-old son.

All of the home buyers are required to take mandatory financial literacy classes to learn good money management skills and take home maintenance classes. Construction cost are kept low thank to volunteer support, so this makes the homes affordable as well.