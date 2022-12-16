Habitat for Humanity helps single mother of three achieve her dream

BALTIMORE — Surrounded by family, friends and people who helped build her home, Whitney Scott celebrated the end of a long process to homeownership, a goal of hers since 2017.

"I’m feeling great, wonderful, it’s been a challenging year," said new homeowner Whitney Scott.

The mother of three graduated from Morgan State with a master's in social work.

She always thought her student loans would be the barrier that stopped her from being a homeowner.

“The next on my list was to own a home but at first i didn’t think it was going to be possible because of my high student loans. So, habitat made that dream come true," said Scott.

Habitat homeowners are people with low to moderate income who are in need of safe and affordable housing.

Habitat for humanity makes sure people go through classes and even participate in building the home to receive one.

“Like I said here it is on a cold rainy day but when you’re in that house the sun is shining because you know somebody is getting a new house. She has two children, so you know it’s going to be a great way for them to build wealth for their whole family," said Mike Posko, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Chesapeake.

The house isn’t free — but the mortgage payments are more affordable with a 0% interest rate.

Whitney already has some plans for her new spot.

“I'm going with accent walls, maybe some glitter on the walls. I don’t know if I'm going to keep my currently color pattern of gray and pink so we will see," said Scott.

Whitney’s message for people trying to own a home is to not get discouraged because things will work out.