"Guyanese Gambler" wins $1 million from scratch-off ticket at Owings Mills Royal Farms

Posted at 1:49 PM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 13:49:37-04

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A 67-year-old Owings Mills man who stopped to fuel up at Royal Farms is now a millionaire.

The winner, who is going by the nickname "Guyanese Gambler," decided to buy a $20 "Money Explosion" instant ticket at Royal Farms on Red Run Boulevard, said the Maryland Lottery in a press release.

His scratch-off ticket made him an instant millionaire - but he said he will keep his job as a bartender in a local hotel.

"Guyanese Gambler," who has 9 kids, does plan to spend the money to buy a new home and help out his 19 grandchildren.

“I also plan on taking a trip back to my home country of Guyana to visit my family and take a vacation," he told the Lottery.

The "Guyanese Gambler" has actually won thousands of dollars before. He won $50,000 in 2005 playing a "Red Cherries" scratch-off, $18,000 in Atlantic City, and gotten other prizes ranging from $10,000 to $20,000.

This time, he decided to take a chance at the Red Run Royal Farms.

“At first, I thought I should get a couple of $5 scratch-offs to play later, but then, I said to myself, ‘Go big,'" he told the Lottery.

Meanwhile, there are still four unclaimed $1 million top prizes in the Maryland Lottery's "Money Explosion" game. The game went on sale in July 2021 and has 32 chances to win.

A woman also won $2 million from a "Gold Rush" ticket that was sold at 7-Eleven on Main Street in Bel Air last week.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
