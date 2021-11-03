Gunshots fired minutes apart leave two men wounded in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — An investigation is underway after two men were shot Tuesday night in Glen Burnie.

Police say the victims, ages 22 and 47, were wounded around 10:40pm in the 400 block of Kenilworth Court.

Although no motive was revealed, detectives believe the second victim was not the intended target.

Five-minutes later gunshots rang out again, this time in a parking lot at 6709 Ritchie Highway.

Two unidentified men allegedly fired several shots at two vehicles, one of which was occupied.

No one in that case was injured.

Anyone with information on either incident can call police at 410-222-4700.