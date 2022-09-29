Watch Now
Gunpowder Falls Park Manager charged with second degree rape

Posted at 8:23 PM, Sep 28, 2022
BALTIMORE COUNTY  — Detectives from Baltimore County's Special Victims Unit have arrested and charged 71-year-old Michael Browning with Second Degree Rape and Second Degree Assault.

It was determined that Browning sexually assaulted the victim several times over a six month period.

These assaults occurred while he was employed by The Maryland Park Service as the Park Manager for Gunpowder Falls State Park.

Detectives are seeking information from anyone with knowledge about this case, or any potential victims.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to call 410-887-2223.

