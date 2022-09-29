Gunpowder Falls Park Manager charged with second degree rape

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Detectives from Baltimore County's Special Victims Unit have arrested and charged 71-year-old Michael Browning with Second Degree Rape and Second Degree Assault.

It was determined that Browning sexually assaulted the victim several times over a six month period.

Baltimore County Police Department

These assaults occurred while he was employed by The Maryland Park Service as the Park Manager for Gunpowder Falls State Park.

Detectives are seeking information from anyone with knowledge about this case, or any potential victims.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to call 410-887-2223.