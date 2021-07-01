Gunman’s sister testifies on day 3 of Capital Gazette murder trial

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — “Who were his friends? I think just me.”

A life-long loner. Awkward and mostly isolated. A night owl. This is how the sister of the Capital Gazette mass shooter described him in court.

Michelle Jeans testified on the third day of his trial. At multiple points, she held back tears or wiped her eyes with a tissue. She was visibly and audibly nervous. Jeans told his defense attorney Elizabeth Palan that she and the defendant, 41-year-old Jarrod Ramos, have been estranged since 2015 and Thursday was the first time she’d seen him in person since then.

Jeans said the defendant is 2.5 years older than her. She recalled calling police after seeing the news on June 28, 2018 to say she believe her brother was involved.

Ramos pleaded guilty to murdering five Capital Gazette staffers after a long-standing beef with the paper over a failed defamation lawsuit. This trial is to determine if he can be held criminally responsible because of his mental health at the time of the crime.

Palan started by asking Jeans to lay out the background of her family.

She told Palan how they lived on a military base in England in the 1980s with their parents for her father’s work with the Department of Defense.

He had one friend that she remembers and she said he played lots of video games.

The family moved back to Maryland so Ramos could start high school here. They had one year of overlap in high school and she said the two wouldn’t socialize but he drove her to school. During that year, she doesn’t remember him having a social life at all.

“There were never any friends over or going places,” said Jeans. “Generally, I would say that he came home from school and went in his room and I would come home and go in my room and that’s mostly how it would go.”

She said they would see each other only for dinner.

Palan asked what family life was like with her parents at that time.

“It was not the best. My parents were clearly unhappy,” said Jeans.

She said her mother was very loving but she never felt like her father was very emotionally connected to them. She called her father emotionally distant.

She recalled after the move back from England, Ramos and his mom would butt heads a lot.

After high school, Ramos attended college while living at home until their grandmother died in the early 2000s.

“When my grandmother died, it was a very impactful thing for Jarrod. He was very close to her,” said Jeans.

Shortly after she died, Jeans said Ramos went by himself on an Appalachian trail walk for 9 months before moving back to his parents’ home.

Then, 2004, when his parents were selling the house, it was just Ramos and his mom living there. Jeans described how Ramos had separate utilities to his room that were not connected to the rest of the home, but when his mother shut off the house utilities to get ready to move, she accidentally shut his off too and he was very angry at her for it.

“He pretty much disowned her at that point. He was that upset about what he felt,” said Jeans.

She said he didn’t talk to his mom after that point, only seeing her at a funeral in the late 2000s.

She said Ramos ended up moving in with her and her then-husband in 2004 because she had borrowed money from him and this was a way she could pay him back.

“He never had any social interactions of his own. He mostly stayed in his room,” said Jeans. “It was always kind of awkward. He never wanted to hang out with us. I would try to get him to come out with us and be more social.”

She recalled that she and Ramos lived together for four months before she was deployed.

Ramos stayed for a little until Jeans and her husband divorced and sold the house.

Then he moved into his basement-level studio apartment in Laurel, taking her cat because she was overseas and he was close with the cat.

She recalled that he had computer-type jobs that would support him and when he wasn’t working, he borrowed money from her or played poker in Atlantic City. She said when he would make trips there, he would sleep in his car.

She remembered being his only friend when he lived alone.

“I tried to interact with him. I was always trying to get him to be more social and do more things,” said Jeans.

Thursday, the jury also heard testimony from Lt. Kenneth Potter from the Anne Arundel County Detention Center, who is responsible for tracking all the defendants outgoing calls. He said within a month after he was incarcerated, Ramos attempted two phone calls that were not answered. In the three years since, he has not made an outgoing call.

Dr. Brandt who was called to the stand Wednesday, was back Thursday. Prosecutors asked her about disorders and she said throughout her career, she has come across patients who were faking symptoms and there are a variety of things to look for when trying to evaluate a patient and their symptoms.

Prosecutors also asked about her compensation from the Public Defender’s Office. She said she’s been paid $300 so far and expects to be paid for 20 hours at $150 an hour.

