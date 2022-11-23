Gunman sought in Middle River double shooting

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Some residents in the unit block of Chelmsford Court in Middle River told us they heard as many as eight to ten shots, as someone opened fire on a parked car wounding two teenagers inside it on Monday night.

“I just heard a bunch of noise,” said Mary Coulby. “And my son, I thought it was him upstairs, and I hollered, ‘What are you doing?’ and then he came down and said, ‘Don’t go outside.’”

Investigators returned to the neighborhood on Wednesday searching for additional evidence and witnesses to the shooting.

A 17-year-old male remains in critical condition, while another male who is 18-years-old has now been stabilized, but police have not offered up any motive for the violence.

“I mean this remains an open investigation,” said Joy Stewart of the Baltimore County Police Department. “We have two individuals who are still in the hospital. While their conditions are improving, they were seriously injured.”

Information has been very limited surrounding the double shooting, but police do want residents here to know there was nothing random about it.

That may come as little consolation to those living in an otherwise quiet neighborhood who say recently it has been anything, but that.

“I live close to the field and I’ve heard gunfire go off twice in the past couple of weeks so something is going on around here,” said Coulby. “I don’t know.”

