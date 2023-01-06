Watch Now
Gun discovered in student's fanny pack at MacArthur Middle School in AACO

Posted at 7:51 PM, Jan 05, 2023
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Teachers discovered a handgun and a magazine with ammo at MacArthur Middle School in Anne Arundel County Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:45 p.m., a teacher noticed what he believed to be a handgun in a fanny pack. The student was immediately taken from the classroom and escorted to the office.

Further investigation revealed a handgun and a magazine in the fanny pack. The gun had no bullets in the chamber, but a magazine with ammunition was inserted into it.

Additional ammo was found in the fanny pack.

The weapon was confiscated by the School Resource Officer according to the school's principal, Eugene Whiting.

Investigation also showed that several students saw the gun, but didn't report it to any staff member.

There is no evidence that the student threatened anyone with the gun.

No injuries were reported.

