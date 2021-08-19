Guinness Open Gate Brewery host Arts & Drafts Festival

HALETHORPE, Md. — This weekend you can enjoy some music, art, and beer.

Guinness Open Gate Brewery is hosting the Baltimore County Arts Guild's Arts & Drafts Festival.

The festival kicks off Friday night with a concert featuring Cris Jacobs and Kelly Bell Band at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are required. The deadline for advance tickets is midnight the night before. Same day tickets may be available online for $25 plus fees.

The festival is free. It will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

"We're going to have over 50 artists exhibiting, selling their works,” said Festival Director Glen Cox. “We're going to have glass blowing and other demonstrations, we're going to have a family friendly interactive creativity zone, and we'll have obviously live music throughout the weekend on the festival stage."

On Thursday the brewery revealed two limited edition beers for the event. They're named Harmonic Haze and Artbeat.