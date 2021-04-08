Guinness, Job Opportunities Task Force team up for themed beer

BALTIMORE — Guinness Open Gate Brewery is teaming up with the Job Opportunities Task Force for a new beer.

JOTF is a Baltimore based non profit organization. Their goal is to help low wage workers get to higher wage jobs.

On Thursday, the brewery hosted a brew day with the team from JOTF. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott was there as well. They got to help brew JOTF themed beer.

"It’s super cool, it's unbelievable. I mean the JOTF team being on site with the mayor to be able to add our special touches from you know the beginning of inception to actually getting our hands involved, we just know it’s going to be delicious because we’re an amazing team and because we know Guinness has been an amazing partner and knows how to pull all the things together to make it taste tasty, we're excited."

The beer is called Dreams and Doers. It is a Schwartz Beer with coffee, from vent coffee roasters.