Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Guest robbed, tied up at Brooklyn Park motel

Anne Arundel police car
(Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)<br/>
<p>An Anne Arundel County police car. (Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)</p>
Anne Arundel police car
Posted at 11:39 AM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 11:39:30-04

A guest in a motel on Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn Park was robbed and tied up Tuesday afternoon, reported Anne Arundel County police.

It happened at about 2:15 p.m. July 26 at the Park Plaza Motel, near 9th Avenue.

The victim said three males - one of whom had a gun - came into his room, forced into his bathroom, and bound his arms and legs.

The suspects demanded money, rifled through his pockets, and took his wallet. They also grabbed his backpack and fled the room.

Anyone with information is asked to call (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line (410) 222-4700.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019