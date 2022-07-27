Guest robbed, tied up at Brooklyn Park motel

A guest in a motel on Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn Park was robbed and tied up Tuesday afternoon, reported Anne Arundel County police.

It happened at about 2:15 p.m. July 26 at the Park Plaza Motel, near 9th Avenue.

The victim said three males - one of whom had a gun - came into his room, forced into his bathroom, and bound his arms and legs.

The suspects demanded money, rifled through his pockets, and took his wallet. They also grabbed his backpack and fled the room.

Anyone with information is asked to call (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line (410) 222-4700.