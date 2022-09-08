Candidates give water to communities affected by the water contamination

BALTIMORE — Gubernatorial candidates Dan Cox and Wes Moore both gave water to communities in need amid the water contamination.

Cox handed out water at two different churches today, one at 11:00 a.m. and one at 12:00 p.m.

The first church was Deliverance Temple Sanctuary Ministries and the second was Simmons Memorial Baptist Church.

Cox then held a press conference at 1 p.m. after the water delivery.

Moore convened with senator Antonio Hayes and other leaders to hand out water 10:30 a.m. in West Baltimore.