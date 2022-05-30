Watch
Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore tests positive for COVID-19

Wes Moore
Posted at 1:38 PM, May 30, 2022
BALTIMORE — Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore tests positive for COVID ahead of his appearance for the Summer of Peace rally near Gilmore Homes.

He is asymptomatic and this was part of his routine testing.

The candidate tested negative on Friday and his wife will speak on his behalf at the rally.

