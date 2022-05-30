Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore tests positive for COVID-19

BALTIMORE — Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore tests positive for COVID ahead of his appearance for the Summer of Peace rally near Gilmore Homes.

He is asymptomatic and this was part of his routine testing.

Unfortunately, I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I’m vaccinated and boosted, and fortunate to be asymptomatic. I urge my fellow Marylanders to please stay safe. I’m isolating and working from home and eager to be back on the campaign trail ASAP! — Wes Moore for Maryland Governor (@iamwesmoore) May 30, 2022

The candidate tested negative on Friday and his wife will speak on his behalf at the rally.