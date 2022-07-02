Gubernatorial candidate Peter Franchot tests positive for COVID-19

BOWIE, Md. — Comptroller and Gubernatorial candidate Peter Franchot tested positive for COVID-19 Friday evening following a campaign event.

Franchot says that his symptoms are mild and that he was vaccinated and boosted prior to his diagnosis. He continues his campaign from home until he can safely return to in-person events.

Franchot states, "I can't wait to be back on the ground soon, sprinting toward a strong finish on July 19th and beyond! In the meantime, I wish everyone a happy and safe Fourth of July weekend."