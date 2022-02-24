Watch
Guardian of middle-school student charged, after school fight in Glen Burnie

Anne Arundel police car
Posted at 4:00 PM, Feb 24, 2022
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A guardian of a Glen Burnie middle-school student was charged with taking out a "wooden handle" during a fight outside Marley Middle School this afternoon.

Anne Arundel County police said the incident happened at about 1 p.m., when a fight broke out among students at the school, on Davis Court.

Police said: "Guardians of the students were called and one of the adult males began arguing with the other family in the parking lot of the school. During the argument, the male pulled out a wooden handle from his car. The wooden handle appeared to be the handle from a hammer or ax without the hammer or ax attached. The pole was not swung at anyone, only held."

Police said the adult was charged.

