'Guardian Angels' and 'First Call PPM' host COVID community initiative

Guardian Angels Give Away
Posted at 7:56 PM, Apr 18, 2021
BALTIMORE — As many states experience a spike in COVID-19 cases it is important to remember to get tested and take precautions.

Two organizations teamed up to host a COVID community initiative this weekend.

'Guardian Angels' and 'First Call P-P-M' provided free COVID testing, passed out hand sanitizer, masks and information about COVID-19 in the Johnston square community.

"You see the mayor on television everyday. You see the governor on television everyday with their COVID meetings. I've reached out to both of them and you know we have first call ppm where I've run strike teams during COVID clean up across the country and it took us less than two weeks to throw this together."

First responders were also able to get their cars sanitized.

