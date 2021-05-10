Guapo the dog passes away days after being rescued from apartment fire

DERWOOD, Md. — Days after being rescued from a fire and resuscitated by Montgomery County paramedics, Guapo the dog sadly passed away over the weekend.

Prior to his death, officials believed Guapo's condition had been improving so much, that he was expected to be reunited with his family on Monday.

Guapo was initially rescued May 4, following an electrical kitchen fire at an apartment on Needwood Road in Derwood.

Another dog and two cats died in the fire which left four people including two children displaced.

Immediately after rescuing Guapo, crews actually Face Timed with staff at Quince Orchard Animal Hospital to help guide them through the CPR process.

On Monday, Guapo's family is still expected to reunite with the firefighters who rescued him.