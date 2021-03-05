Group ties coats to trees, benches for those in need

BALTIMORE — On Friday afternoon, a grassroots group in the city focused its work on helping the homeless stay warm.

Their mission was a simple one: collect jackets and put them places where those in need could grab one.

They wrapped them around trees and park benches off of MLK Boulevard in mMdtown. The organizer says she's an outerwear designer and this is her way of giving back.

"It's been my vision to provide the homeless and just the people of the community with jackets that I create, that I design and I'm just basically just playing my part for change and the bigger vision."

That organizer says this was the first time they've done something like this and hope to do it again on a larger scale.

They've also put messages of encouragement inside each jacket pocket.