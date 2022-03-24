Local group wants funding for Baltimore City Police moved to city schools

BALTIMORE — A group in East Baltimore rallied to argue that more money should be taken from the city police department and go toward city schools.

About 25 people with the group ‘Communities United' gathered outside Baltimore City Schools Headquarters Wednesday evening with signs, pushing for a reallocation in the city budget.

They want money moved from Baltimore Police to Baltimore City Schools, saying BPD gets too high of a budget compared to city schools.

The city's budget is expected to be released next month.