Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Local group wants funding for Baltimore City Police moved to city schools

Local group wants funding for city police moved to city schools
Screen Shot 2022-03-23 at 11.12.16 PM.png
Posted at 11:20 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 23:26:52-04

BALTIMORE — A group in East Baltimore rallied to argue that more money should be taken from the city police department and go toward city schools.

About 25 people with the group ‘Communities United' gathered outside Baltimore City Schools Headquarters Wednesday evening with signs, pushing for a reallocation in the city budget.

They want money moved from Baltimore Police to Baltimore City Schools, saying BPD gets too high of a budget compared to city schools.

The city's budget is expected to be released next month.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019