Group offers Baltimore residents the chance to get free brake light repairs

BALTIMORE — The Job Opportunities Task Force held its third annual Brake Lights Check event on Saturday at the Gospel Tabernacle Church in Baltimore.

It offers city residents the chance to get their brake lights checked and repaired for free.

Caryn Yorks, the organization's CEO, says repairs could make the difference in whether or not a driver is stopped by a police officer, which could lead to other potential dangers.

"The reason this is so important is that we know there are individuals who many times are stopped by law enforcement because of a faulty brake light," said Yorks. "And that brake light and that untimely, unnecessary intervention, many times can lead to unnecessary interactions, costly fines and fees."

The pandemic slowed the group from putting on the event, but Yorks says they're recovering, and is looking to bring the program to other parts of the state.