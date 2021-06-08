Group of young activists come together to protest the lack of funding to schools

BALTIMORE — A group of young activists came together Monday night in Baltimore.

They want the city to take money from the police department and put those dollars toward city education. The young people who took part in tonight's rally were from Communities United, youth division.

One of the activists told us the lack of money going toward education isn't right.

"For every dollar, only 55 cents is getting put into our school system and we feel that's not fair," said member Kuijuan jackson. "So we're trying to invest in our youth and divest in the police system - a system that's just not working. All this money done for nothing. All you see is black people getting beat, incarcerated."

That activist went on to say, for Baltimore to grow as a city, leaders need to change the budget to fund things like education, which he says leaders are neglecting.