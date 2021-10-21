Group of Maryland lawmakers want parts of Allegany, Garrett, Washington Counties to be in West Virginia

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — If a group of six state lawmakers had it their way, parts of three Maryland counties would belong West Virginia.

On October 14 —Maryland Delegates Mike McKay, Wendell Beitzel and Jason Buckel joined State Senator George Edwards in asking legislative leaders in West Virginia to consider adding portions of Allegany, Garrett, and Washington Counties to their state.

All four Republican lawmakers made the request via a signed letter to West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw.

They claim to have written the letter due to "various constituent requests over the years."

The lawmakers added their belief that such an arrangement could be "beneficial for both states and for [their] local constituencies."

For McKay, that was his second letter to leaders in West Virginia. Back on October 5, he and Delegate William Wivell, who represents District 2A in Washington County, sent a similar request.

WMAR-2 has reached out to Wivell's office to get more context as to why and how they plan to explore such a move.