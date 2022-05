PIKESVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County Public Schools on Thursday officially broke ground on construction for the new Summit Park Elementary School.

The $59.3 million project will be more than double the size of the existing school.

Student capacity will increase from 336 to 735 seats, and provide twice the amount of square footage (100,441) compared to the current 48,105 square footage.

The new project aims to relieve school overcrowding.

It's set to open in 2024.