Groundbreaking ceremony held for latest flood mitigation project in Ellicott City

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County is making progress in its plan to prevent more devastating floods in Ellicott City.

Crews have begun building the Ellicott City H7 Dry Flood Mitigation Pond.

It’s one of several retention conveyance projects planned under the EC Safe and Sound Plan.

"The retention projects are designed to hold water away from historic Ellicott City, and release it slowly once the danger has passed,” said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball.

Construction is expected to be done by early 2023. When complete, the project will provide about 13 acre feet of storage.

There are plans for a second stormwater pond and three culverts to carry rainwater under roads.

The Safe and Sound Plan was announced after two floods that were both considered "once in a lifetime" devastated Ellicott City.