Groundbreaking at Pine Grove Middle School to add renovations

Posted at 5:51 PM, May 25, 2022
BALTIMORE COUNTY — As the school year comes to an end, Baltimore County looks to new beginnings.

They had yet another ground breaking ceremony today, the third of four planned for this month.

This time, a new addition at Pine Grove Middle School.

It was a bittersweet day, the tragedy in Texas on everyone's minds.

After a moment of silence, County Executive Johnny Olszewski gave his remarks.

"Our hearts are heavy today even as we celebrate this incredible progress here at pine grove, because we are committed to our young people. We love you, we are so proud of you and we will do everything we can to give you a safe supportive learning environment," said Olszewski.

The project will provide 20,000 more square feet of learning space and 222 more seats, while updating the 1970's era building.

The renovations will be completed by 2025.

