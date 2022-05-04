Ground was broken today at the KEYS Community Healing Village Center

BALTIMORE — This morning, ground was broken in West Baltimore for the KEYS Community Healing Village Center.

The center is meant to heal those who they service in a non-traditional way.

"It allows families to come in an area that where they're already from. To receive all types of services that are provided throughout the city. See often when people have need, they have to go to a facility-maybe a hospital, maybe a health center-that they can't get to that creates barriers. The community healing village, is focused on one thing. How do we bring everything a community needs directly in its backyard," said Mujahid Muhammad.

The facility will provide people with various resources they need such as meals, fitness programs and mental health services.

Their goal is to service at least 350 people a night for dinner.

With that dinner they are hoping to build relationships with the guest.

They believe having a relationship with those who come will allow them to open up to any needed therapy.

The center will also offer education services that will be supported by Coppin University.

We asked how they hope to fund the project long term.

They said Coppin has already committed 1.2 million dollars.

And the state has committed 1.2 million dollars.

