Greenmount & Chase now open and includes 60 affordable rental units

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's transformation of Johnston Square continues.

Today officials celebrating the completion and opening of Greenmount & Chase.

Its the latest affordable housing development to open in the city. It once was 38 abandoned properties.

Now, the more than $16 million development includes 60 apartments, a community space and an office for the Rebuild Johnston Square Neighborhood Organization.

"But as we marvel at this beautiful property before us, we know that housing is just a factor in which it takes residents to thrive," said Mayor Brandon Scott. "It takes equitable job opportunities, access to reliable transportation and safe and secure environments to make sure that our residents get the totality of what they need."

This is the first major project to be completed as part of the $160 million Johnston Square transformation.