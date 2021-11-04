Greenbelt voters approve study to explore reparations

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Voters in a Maryland city have passed a referendum to establish a commission to study reparations for African American and Native American residents.

The referendum asked Greenbelt residents if they wanted the city to establish a 21-member council to review, discuss and make recommendations related to local reparations.

City spokesperson Chondria Andrews says it passed Tuesday with a vote of 1,522 to 910.

News outlets report that Mayor Colin Byrd proposed the idea and the city council voted in August to put the referendum on the ballot.

The city of 23,000 is one of three planned communities created as part of the New Deal and census data shows nearly 47 percent identify as Black or African American.