Green Street Academy students win $50K for using STEM skills to serve Baltimore community

BALTIMORE — Baltimore students from Green Street Academy won $50,000 from Samsung for using STEM skills to improve food access in the local community.

As part of the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest – a program that encourages students to use STEM to develop solutions to real-world issues – the students have designed and built an automated, mobile Emergency Food Pantry to help underserved communities have access to fresh produce.

After months of building and testing their project, Green Street Academy has been named one of 10 National Finalist schools from around the country, earning $50,000 in technology and classroom supplies.

In just a few weeks, students will pitch their project to judges in the quest to be named a National Winner and receive a total of $100,000.