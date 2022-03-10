Green space planned for soon to be demolished JHU rowhomes in Charles Village

BALTIMORE — Johns Hopkins University is one step closer to demolition day for a row of buildings on the south side of its Homewood campus. Fencing is already up and salvage firms have been lined up.

The buildings slated for demolitions are seven large rowhouses that Hopkins owns at 5-19 West 29th Street. Johns Hopkins told WMAR-2 News the property will be turned into green space.

"Hopkins does a lot of good for the neighborhood," said Debbie Jones. "But I feel like they took 10 steps back with this particular venture."

Neighbors are questioning the need for green space when the property sits right across from Wynman Park Dell.

"We think it's just a place holder," said Jones.

"The big question is what is it actually going to look like when it’s done," asked neighbor Ken Costta. "What’s the long-term plan for the property? I mean, are they gonna keep it that way or is there some long-term development that might happen through the University?"

Those questions remained unanswered. WMAR did obtain renderings of the green space.

Neighbors told us they had expressed to JHU that the building be repaired and turned into business space.

In a statement to WMAR, JHU said that it unfeasible.

"Based upon this review and community discussions, the university has determined that the size and condition of the structures makes rehabilitation infeasible, and the urgency of demolition has been underscored by the recent concern in Baltimore about fire risks in uninhabited rowhomes. There are several important steps JHU is taking to address community concerns and requests, including:

creating and upkeeping green, open space on the site (sodded and unfenced) for community use

preserving a large magnolia tree on the site

working with our contractor and local salvage firms to recycle or reuse as much material as possible, diverting waste from landfills-making exterior repairs to the neighboring Dell House apartments (now completed) and continuing to invest in university-owned buildings in Charles Village We are working with several local companies on salvaging materials, and have already identified select items to preserve items such as interior lights, shelving, selective woodwork and fixtures.."

As for when demolition would begin, JHU only said it would begin soon.

"It's sad," said Costta. "but change is inevitable. We'll just have to wait and see what happens."