Great Wolf Lodge breaks ground in Cecil County

PERRYVILLE, Md. — Sinking ceremonial shovels in the ground, plans for a family indoor waterpark resort are finally becoming a reality in Cecil County, and this Great Wolf Lodge will be like no other.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be building our twentieth resort, hard to believe, our twentieth resort here in Perryville, Cecil County, Maryland. Not only is this our twentieth resort in Perryville, but you know what? It’s also going to be the biggest one we’re ever done,” said Vice President of Domestic Development Steven Jacobsen.

The 126,000-square-foot waterpark will come with not one, but two of the iconic resort’s 75-foot slide towers, an outdoor resort pool and cabanas to cater to families with 700 resort suites.

Combined with the attraction of nearby Hollywood Casino Perryville, state leaders say upon its completion in two years, Great Wolf Lodge will have a ripple effect on the local economy.

“It’s going to see an additional $100 million in business sales each year,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz, “So think about what that does for our communities, for our educational systems, for our families, for our Main Streets, for our small businesses that are going to be helped and supported with that.”

Not to mention the estimated 2,000 construction-related jobs in the short term and 850 jobs to staff and run the facility.

Perryville Mayor Matt Roath says the Great Wolf Lodge is serving as a magnet for other businesses.

“There’s residential components that go along with it. Obviously, the people that are going to be hired to jobs not just in Perryville, but in the surrounds are looking for somewhere to live close,” said Roath, “We’re also talking about some other entertainment options---sports entertainment possibly. Restaurants---just the things that right now we don’t have.”

And yet even more possible new businesses to celebrate.

