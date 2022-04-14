Graffiti removal scheduled for Baltimore's Howard Street on Saturday

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City crews will spend Saturday removing graffiti from a part of Howard Street.

The city's transportation department warned of temporary lane closures from about 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 16 for the project.

The graffiti removal focuses on the area of the Howard Street bridge over I-83 and the railroad tracks. Lane closures will take place on Howard between Preston Street and North Avenue, the city said.

Transportation department spokesperson Marly Cardona-Moz said graffiti removal is handled by several different agencies and often depends on service requests. She said her department has Signs and Markings and Bridge Maintenance who respond to service requests related to graffiti, and the public works department also responds.

Ironically (perhaps), Howard Street at North Avenue is known for "Graffiti Alley" and the Graffiti Warehouse, which seek to give graffiti artists a designated place for artistic expression.