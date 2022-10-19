"Gracious donations" provide ballistic vests for Ocean City K-9 dogs

OCEAN CITY, Md. — The two K-9s at Ocean City Police Department now have bulletproof vests, thanks to some donations from the community.
Ocean City police posted photos of the two dogs - Zorro and Japie - with their new protection.
Police say the vests are Storm Patrol SWAT Vests for K9s and provide ballistic protection.
Police noted:
"Without the help of these gracious donations, our partners would be unprotected throughout their careers. Each of our K9 partners has a vest now. Thank you for helping keep our partners and two highly valued members of the Ocean City Police Department safe!"