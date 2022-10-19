Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

"Gracious donations" provide ballistic vests for Ocean City K-9 dogs

K-9s Japie (left) and Zorro
Ocean City Police Department
K-9s Japie (left) and Zorro with their new vests <br/>
K-9s Japie (left) and Zorro
Posted at 4:25 PM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 16:25:33-04

OCEAN CITY, Md.  — The two K-9s at Ocean City Police Department now have bulletproof vests, thanks to some donations from the community.

Ocean City police posted photos of the two dogs - Zorro and Japie - with their new protection.

Police say the vests are Storm Patrol SWAT Vests for K9s and provide ballistic protection.

Police noted:

"Without the help of these gracious donations, our partners would be unprotected throughout their careers. Each of our K9 partners has a vest now. Thank you for helping keep our partners and two highly valued members of the Ocean City Police Department safe!"

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019