Governor Moore issues series of executive orders in first full day as governor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The inauguration celebration is over. Now, it's time to govern.

Governor Wes Moore is setting his agenda on his first full day as governor issuing a series of executive orders.

One of those focuses on expanding medical leave.

It will release $10 million dollars in funds to the Department of Labor to get the state's new paid family and medical leave program started.

"This issue is not a partisan one, it should not be a partisan one. This issue is a human one. 88% of Marylanders support a paid family leave program including 94% of democrats and 77% of republicans. This is a Maryland issue," said Moore.

Another move from governor Moore, expanding training for medical professionals to perform abortions.

One order released $3 million dollars of funding from the Abortion Care Access Act.

It is funding former Governor Larry Hogan had refused to release.

Back in April, he said he feared expanding training for abortions would increase medical risks for women.