Governor Larry Hogan announces $1 million in college scholarships for vaccinated teens

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — On Wednesday, Governor Larry Hogan announced that the state of Maryland's second vaccine promotion, VAXU.

In a press conference, he announced that the Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland Higher Education Commission will be partnering up to award $1 million worth in $50,000 scholarships to teens between the ages of 12 and 17 who have been vaccinated.

The drawing will begin on July 12 and each winner will get $50,000 or the equivalent of full tuition and fees at any public, in-state institution.

A winner will be selected every week for eight weeks, all the way to Labor Day.

Hogan says that, on the last day, four winners will be selected, which will make that a total of 20 winners.