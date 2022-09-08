Governor Hogan will lead economic development mission to Korea and Japan

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan will lead an economic development mission to Asia with diplomatic engagements and economic announcements in Korea and Japan

Hogan will meet with the South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and sign new agreements to expand economic and cultural ties and announce new global gateway initiative partnerships.

“Our very first overseas trade mission in 2015 included stops in Korea and Japan, and we are proud that for the final economic development mission of our administration, we are further strengthening ties with our partners in Asia,” said Governor Hogan. “For eight years, our administration has worked to expand partnerships with key allies, and I have no doubt that this mission will result in new opportunities for cultural and economic exchanges.

In addition, the Governor will deliver remarks at the opening ceremony of the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity, a global summit launched in 2001 to discuss international issues.

Next on the agenda, Hogan will travel to Tokyo, where he will meet with executives from the Japan External Trade Organization to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Maryland-Kanawaga sister state relationship and celebrate a new Maryland Global Gateway exchange.