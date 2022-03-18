Watch
Gov. Hogan wagers crab cakes ahead of March Madness matchup

The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images
ANNAPOLIS, MD - JANUARY 16: Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (R) addresses the media before his second inauguration at the Maryland State House January 16, 2019 in Annapolis, MD.
Posted at 10:22 AM, Mar 18, 2022
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The No. 4 seeded University of Maryland Terrapins and the No. 13 seed University of Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens are set to face off in the first round of the 2022 Women's NCAA Tournament.

This matchup doesn't come without a few added stakes as Delaware Governor John Carney and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan made a friendly wager ahead of the March Madness game. Both governors wagered crab cakes from their respective states.

“Delaware is known for being the First State, and for our incredible beaches and delicious food—like the famous crab cakes at Woody’s in Dewey Beach,” said Governor Carney. "Thank you to Governor Hogan for this fun challenge, and for preparing some crab cakes to send over to Delaware. Let’s go, Blue Hens!”

“Crab cakes and basketball—that’s what Maryland does,” said Governor Hogan. “Our women’s basketball program is one of the best in the nation, and I’m confident that tonight’s game will be a slam dunk for our Terps.

The Blue Hens, led by Coach Natasha Adair, are 24-7 this season. The Terps, led by Coach Brenda Frese, are 21-8. Tip off is tonight at 5 p.m. at Xfinity Center in College Park.

