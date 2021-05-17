Governor Hogan tours the BWI Airport's new Concourse A Extension project

BALTIMORE — On Monday, Governor Hogan toured the BWI Airport's new Concourse A Extension project.

The consists of a 55,000 square-foot, five gate extension to Concourse A, new airline holdrooms and jet bridges, upgraded restrooms and three new food and retail concessions.

“BWI Marshall Airport serves as a critical engine for economic development and job creation,” said Governor Hogan. “Our investment at BWI supports Maryland tourism and trade. As the state and the travel industry continue to recover, I want to thank our dedicated airport employees who have worked so hard to provide healthy, safe travel for our passengers.”

The $40 million project took two years to complete.