Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Governor Hogan tours one of the busiest Amazon Air facilities in the world

items.[0].image.alt
The office of Governor Larry Hogan
Hogan arriving at the Amazon Air Facility
Hogan @ Amazon.jpg
Posted at 1:05 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 13:05:50-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan toured the Amazon Air facility at BWI Airport on Tuesday.

He was joined by Sarah Rhoads, who's the Vice President of Amazon Air, and Rahul Barge, who's the General Manager of Amazon Air’s Baltimore facility.

Amazon’s Baltimore location serves as one of the company's regional hubs and is one of the top five busiest Amazon Air facilities in the world.

The site has created over 1,200 jobs in Maryland and is currently hiring. Of the current employees, over 60% reside in Baltimore City.

Since 2016, Amazon Air has served Prime members and Amazon customers through expedited and efficient package delivery services and currently operates out of more than 35 airports across the country.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020