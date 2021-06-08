Governor Hogan tours one of the busiest Amazon Air facilities in the world

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan toured the Amazon Air facility at BWI Airport on Tuesday.

He was joined by Sarah Rhoads, who's the Vice President of Amazon Air, and Rahul Barge, who's the General Manager of Amazon Air’s Baltimore facility.

Amazon’s Baltimore location serves as one of the company's regional hubs and is one of the top five busiest Amazon Air facilities in the world.

The site has created over 1,200 jobs in Maryland and is currently hiring. Of the current employees, over 60% reside in Baltimore City.

Since 2016, Amazon Air has served Prime members and Amazon customers through expedited and efficient package delivery services and currently operates out of more than 35 airports across the country.