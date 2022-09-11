Governor Hogan proclaims September 11 as a day of service and remembrance

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan has proclaimed a day of service and remembrance across the state of Maryland in memory of those lost in the September 11 terrorist attacks.

The proclamation is part of an initiative that Governor Hogan, the Governors office of Service and Volunteerism and the Governors office of Community Initiatives observe to mark the September 11 National Day of Service.

There will be also be the launch of the "Just Serve" initiative, an annual month long operation to promote service and volunteerism statewide through October 10.

“Today, 21 years later, we remember each and every single life cut short by an act of evil on September 11th, including 69 of our fellow Marylanders,” said Governor Hogan. “In memory of those lost, and inspired by the enduring example of the first responders who ran into danger to save lives that day, we again rededicate ourselves to a season of service. May God bless the families of the fallen, may God bless our heroes, and may God bless the United States of America.”

Since 2015, The Governors Office of Community Initiatives and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints have promoted Just Serve in Maryland to commemorate the lives of those who were killed during the attacks, including the 69 Maryland citizens who also lost their lives.

“We are honored to partner with individuals and organizations who promote a legacy of service, whether to our country or to our local communities,” said Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives Steven J. McAdams. “Through civic engagement, we honor those whose lives were lost, those whose injuries and trauma remain, and those who answered the call to serve as a result of that day.”

For more information on the "Just Serve" initiative, visit here.