Governor Hogan proclaims November 25 as American Indian Heritage Day

MARYLAND — Governor Larry Hogan proclaimed November 25 as American Indian Heritage Day in Maryland.

The annual holiday which has been observed in the state of Maryland since 2008, recognizes both the historical and contemporary contributions and achievements of Maryland's tribes and Indigenous peoples.

To observe the holiday this year, the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives and the Maryland Commission on Indian Affairs will attend an event at Port Discovery Children’s Museum in Baltimore.

“American Indian Heritage Day is a time to honor and reflect upon the rich American Indian culture that is a deeply rooted part of Maryland’s history, present, and future,” said Governor Hogan. “Today we honor Maryland’s diverse American Indian communities, and thank them for their many contributions to our great state.”

Maryland's recognized tribes include the Accohannock tribe, the Piscataway Indian Nation, and the Piscataway Conoy Tribe.

“Throughout the tenure of the Hogan administration, we have forged invaluable relationships within Maryland’s American Indian communities,” said Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives Executive Director Steven J. McAdams. “Partnership and collaboration are key to engaging communities as we look to the future and honor the Marylanders we serve.”

For more information about the Maryland Commission on Indian Affairs, visit goci.maryland.gov