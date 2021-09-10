Governor Hogan orders flags lowered to commemorate 20th anniversary of 9/11

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — On Friday, Governor Larry Hogan directed that U.S. and state flags in Maryland fly at half-staff from midnight Friday to midnight Saturday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks:

“Twenty years have passed since one of the darkest days in our nation’s history. As we commemorate this painful anniversary, we remember the 2,977 victims—including 69 Marylanders—whose lives were cut tragically short," said Gov. Hogan. "We honor the brave first responders who did not hesitate to answer the call that day, and we thank all of our service members who keep us safe."

To honor victims and their families, there will be a moment of silence Saturday morning.

Gov. Hogan urges all Marylanders to participate.