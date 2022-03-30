Watch
Governor Hogan kicks off "Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day" to honor veterans

ANNAPOLIS, MD - JANUARY 16: Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (R) addresses the media before his second inauguration at the Maryland State House January 16, 2019 in Annapolis, MD. Hogan is the first Republican Governor of Maryland to be inaugurated for a second term since the 1950's when Theodore Roosevelt Keldin served two terms from Jan. 1950 to Jan. 1959. (Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Posted at 12:45 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 12:45:07-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan commemorated today, March 30, as "Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day," which thanks and honors Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.

On the same day in 2015, Hogan signed the "Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day" bill into law with unanimous support from the Maryland General Assembly. More than 2.7 million Americans served in the Vietnam War with nearly nine million serving during the Vietnam era.

More than 58,000 members of the United States Armed Forces lost their lives in Vietnam. The holiday is meant to thank those who served, prisoners of war, to remember those who lost their lives and to honor the families of these veterans.

