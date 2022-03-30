Governor Hogan kicks off "Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day" to honor veterans

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan commemorated today, March 30, as "Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day," which thanks and honors Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.

On the same day in 2015, Hogan signed the "Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day" bill into law with unanimous support from the Maryland General Assembly. More than 2.7 million Americans served in the Vietnam War with nearly nine million serving during the Vietnam era.

More than 58,000 members of the United States Armed Forces lost their lives in Vietnam. The holiday is meant to thank those who served, prisoners of war, to remember those who lost their lives and to honor the families of these veterans.