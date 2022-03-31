Watch
Governor Hogan has declared April as Deaf History Month

Posted at 4:08 PM, Mar 31, 2022
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Hogan has declared April as Deaf History Month!

This coincides with National Deaf History month which is also celebrated every April to honor the contributions of our Deaf community.

“Our communities are stronger when everyone is included. We believe in a Maryland that recognizes the unlimited potential for all our citizens, including those who are Deaf and hard of hearing, to live, work, and thrive in our communities,” said Governor Hogan. “By celebrating National Deaf History Month, we are honoring the contributions made for and by the Deaf and hard of hearing community since the early days of our nation.”

Notable Deaf Marylanders in history include George Veditz, Gertrude Galloway and Ernest Hairston.

